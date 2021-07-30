Cowen Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

MSFT stock opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,429,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

