Crane Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE CR opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

