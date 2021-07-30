Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 66.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

CRTD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,132. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

