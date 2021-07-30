Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.82 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.77. 149,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.62.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.60.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

