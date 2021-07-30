Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN stock opened at $3,599.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,457.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

