Credit Suisse Group Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $50.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,053,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

