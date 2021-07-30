Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Neutral

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ANSLY opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.49. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $99.46 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.
About Ansell
