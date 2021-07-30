Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €75.38 ($88.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.95. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

