Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 5,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $661.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.