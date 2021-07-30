Critical Analysis: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JinkoSolar and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 2 0 2.17 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential downside of 34.37%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.47 $35.31 million $3.28 16.14 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.29 $12.53 million $1.94 74.46

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.43% 2.98% 0.76% Silicon Laboratories 2.57% 8.14% 4.98%

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats JinkoSolar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

