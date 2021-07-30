Critical Survey: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) vs. Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell -1.55% N/A -0.91%

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Cincinnati Bell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 6.11 -$81.94 million ($2.00) -13.28 Cincinnati Bell $1.56 billion 0.50 -$55.60 million ($0.36) -42.58

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and Cincinnati Bell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cincinnati Bell 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Bell.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Cincinnati Bell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, backup, disaster recovery, SLA-based monitoring and management, cloud computing, and cloud consulting services; and consulting services, including IT staffing, consulting, and emerging technology solutions. In addition, it sells infrastructure hardware and maintenance contracts as well as installation projects. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

