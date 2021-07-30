Critical Survey: The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Southern Banc and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.17 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.82 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Southern Banc and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats The Southern Banc on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

