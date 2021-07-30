Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 9,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRDA. HSBC raised Croda International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).
Croda International stock opened at GBX 8,274 ($108.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
