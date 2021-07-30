Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 9,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRDA. HSBC raised Croda International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 8,274 ($108.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

