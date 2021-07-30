Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.