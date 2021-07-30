Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

