CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $260.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $272.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

