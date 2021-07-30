Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CCI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.53. 57,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.38.
In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
