Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CCI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.53. 57,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.38.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

