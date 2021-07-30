Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway Sells 370 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

