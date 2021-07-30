CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

CTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601. The company has a market cap of $327.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

