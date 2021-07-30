Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 38,502 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

