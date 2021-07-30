Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 37,385 SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

