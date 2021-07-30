Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,653 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $174,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 493,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.72 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

