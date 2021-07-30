Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,064 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,385 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

