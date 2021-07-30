Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 64,246 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,246 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLF opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.