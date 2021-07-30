Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 65,251 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

ADS stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

