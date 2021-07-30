Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.