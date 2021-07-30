CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 254,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $651.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

