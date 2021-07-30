Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

