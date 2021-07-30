CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. CURO Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,676. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $674.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

