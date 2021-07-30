Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $36.00. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

