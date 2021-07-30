Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of CUBI traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 566,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,245. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

