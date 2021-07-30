CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

