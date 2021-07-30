CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.
In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
