CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

