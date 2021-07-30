D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 273.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,981 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.