D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of nLIGHT worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.