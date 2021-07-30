D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269,849 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $5,335,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $3,984,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

