D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Affimed worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Affimed by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

