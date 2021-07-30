D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of HomeStreet worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.