D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 29,220 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

