DA Davidson Downgrades FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,716. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

