DA Davidson Weighs in on 1st Source Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

SRCE opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in 1st Source by 63.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

