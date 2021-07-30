DAOBet Market Cap Achieves $352,056.02 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $352,056.02 and $2.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

