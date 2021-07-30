David Bruce Croxon Sells 6,500 Shares of Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at C$122,535.

TSE:PTS traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.92. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.4775118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

