David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David D. Petratis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.36. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

