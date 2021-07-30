Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

