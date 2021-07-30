Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,646,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000.

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

