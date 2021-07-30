Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $170,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

