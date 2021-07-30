Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.