Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENNVU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

ENNVU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

