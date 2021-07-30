Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $707,000 in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Exagen by 30.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth $6,551,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.